PFG Investments LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 109.4% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 187,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.