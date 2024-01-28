PFG Investments LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,696,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 458,155 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,637,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,877,000 after acquiring an additional 827,324 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 93,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,069,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after acquiring an additional 136,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULV opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

