PFG Investments LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLOK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 929,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 424,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 99,541 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,617,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,366,000.

BLOK stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.87. The company has a market capitalization of $620.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.50. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $32.29.

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

