PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

