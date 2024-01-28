PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT opened at $118.73 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.23%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.21.

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 390,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

