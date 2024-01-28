PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,071,831,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,423,000.

VYM stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $113.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.01.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

