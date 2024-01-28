PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VNQ opened at $84.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

