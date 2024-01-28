PFG Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth $204,981,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

