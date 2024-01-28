PFG Investments LLC Purchases 2,382 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

