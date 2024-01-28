PFG Investments LLC Purchases 6,244 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $86.94 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

