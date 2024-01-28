PFG Investments LLC Raises Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in RTX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. UBS Group upped their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

RTX opened at $90.41 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

