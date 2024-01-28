PFG Investments LLC Raises Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $69.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

