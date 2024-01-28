PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total value of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.56. The company has a market cap of $107.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

