PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.37 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever



Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

