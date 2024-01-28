PFG Investments LLC Sells 10,879 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $94.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.10. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

