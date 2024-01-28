PFG Investments LLC Sells 248 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $290.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,837.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.74 and a 1-year high of $307.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day moving average is $197.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD
CrowdStrike Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CrowdStrike
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.