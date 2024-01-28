PFG Investments LLC Sells 248 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $290.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,837.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.74 and a 1-year high of $307.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.52 and its 200-day moving average is $197.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.68.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

