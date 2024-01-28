PFG Investments LLC Sells 248 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 54.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.19.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.47. 9,911,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.60. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

