PFG Investments LLC Sells 29,357 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,357 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

