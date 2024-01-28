PFG Investments LLC Sells 345 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP grew its position in General Mills by 107.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.51. 2,821,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,021. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

