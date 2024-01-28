PFG Investments LLC Sells 974 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $242.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $341.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $243.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.