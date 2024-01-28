PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,812,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

