PFG Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

PFG Investments LLC cut its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after buying an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 315.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,166,000 after buying an additional 935,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,787,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 35.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,691,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,342,000 after buying an additional 710,463 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZIM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

