Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.3% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. 5,935,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,004,673. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.00.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

