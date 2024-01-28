Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $140.22 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

