Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 395,956 shares traded.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Mcleod bought 73,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,013.32. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 191,755 shares of company stock worth $71,214.

About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta.

