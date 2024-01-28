PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $7.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 67,327 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

