PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.27

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $7.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 67,327 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

