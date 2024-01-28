Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.52.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

