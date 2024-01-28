Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,110,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,625,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,130,000 after purchasing an additional 613,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1,168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 540,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 498,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.84%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

