Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

