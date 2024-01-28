Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. As a group, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

