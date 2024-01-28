Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $290,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

