Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Sells 751 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after purchasing an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $92.80 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

