Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

PXD stock opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.97 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

