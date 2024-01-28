Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on February 14th

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline has a payout ratio of 86.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

