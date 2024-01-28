Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLYA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 44,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $357,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $92,521.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,406 shares in the company, valued at $806,918.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 44,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $357,619.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,045.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,711. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 462,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,414. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

