Plaza Retail REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.29 million for the quarter.

