Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Shares of PLXS opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.23.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,900 shares in the company, valued at $11,288,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

