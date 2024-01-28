Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Raised to $2.80 at Piper Sandler

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $2.30 to $2.80 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Plug Power from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $15.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.57.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,496,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.