Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Plug Power Price Performance

Plug Power stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.65. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Plug Power’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

