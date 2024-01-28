Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $377.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.67. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $423.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on POOL

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.