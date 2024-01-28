Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.89, reports. Popular had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $702.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million.

Popular Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $87.62 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Popular Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at $2,330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth $1,563,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Popular by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Popular in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Popular presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

