Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Premier Biomedical shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,721,056 shares traded.
Premier Biomedical Price Performance
About Premier Biomedical
Premier Biomedical, Inc, a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Premier Biomedical
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.