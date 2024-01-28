Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on February 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
SQFTP stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.
About Presidio Property Trust
