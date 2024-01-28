Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on February 15th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

SQFTP stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

