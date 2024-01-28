Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.39

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.28. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 63,305 shares traded.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

