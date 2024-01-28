Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 206.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 293.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 47.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRME opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $635.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

