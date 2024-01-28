Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.14.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.
NYSE PRME opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $635.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.44. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $21.48.
Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Prime Medicine will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
