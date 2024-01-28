Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Primerica worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,962,000 after buying an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,880,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $226.04 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.68 and a 1 year high of $230.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

