Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 1,200 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 137.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

CRSP stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

