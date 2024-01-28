Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 3,000 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical makes up 1.3% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

RARE traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $44.97. 551,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

