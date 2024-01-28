Privium Fund Management B.V. Buys 355 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAL. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 120.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 117,696.2% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Valaris Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE VAL traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $68.73. The stock had a trading volume of 520,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,120. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $54.13 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

