Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 3.2% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of IONS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.49. 964,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,203. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

